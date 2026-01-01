Investigators find 23-year-old wanted in shooting death of Georgia police officer

(NEW YORK) — A 23-year-old man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer has been found after a manhunt ensued.

Jimmie Steverson, 23, is believed to have shot Chris Fisher, a Warm Springs Police Department officer, who was killed just before midnight, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Tuesday night, Fisher concluded an unrelated traffic stop while on duty and in his patrol car in the parking lot of Meriwether Country Inn, according to GBI.

While he was stopped a black 2026 Chevrolet Silverado stopped beside Fisher’s patrol car, according to GBI.

“The driver, later identified as Jimmy Lee Steverson, age 23, of Warm Springs, GA, then fired multiple shots into Officer Fisher’s patrol vehicle, hitting Officer Fisher. Steverson then fled the parking lot,” according to GBI.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be taken for an autopsy, according to GBI.

On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a car in Anderson, South Carolina and found Steverson, who was a passenger in the car, according to GBI.

“When law enforcement made contact with the car, they discovered Steverson injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Steverson was transported to a local hospital,” GBI said in a statement.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he is “deeply saddened” by the news of Fisher’s killing.

“This is a tragic reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis in service to their communities, and I ask that all Georgians lift up Fisher’s family and his fellow officers in prayer,” Kemp said in a post on X.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Midland Regional Investigative Office at 706-565-7888.

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