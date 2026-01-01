J. Cole takes fans behind the scenes ahead of Fall-Off World Tour kickoff

J. Cole has been working behind the scenes to finalize the details of The Fall-Off World tour. A post on The Fall-Off’s X account shows him working on fine-tuning the lighting.

“The lights, just stationery staying there, not reacting to what they’re doing. The lights on the stage not reacting to what they’re doing so there’s a lot of good s*** about that, but it needs to be tightened up,” he says. “Less movement on the back screen, I think.”

“Way better, this is for sure the world,” he says later in the clip. When it seems his ideas are implemented, Cole reacts and says, “Boom. Yes.”

The video then cuts to a clip of him rehearsing his raps on the stage.

“Tour Time. See you tonight,” the caption reads.

The Fall-Off World tour kicks off Friday in Charlotte, arriving shortly after he launched The Fall-Off magazine, which gave 60 creatives an opportunity to pay homage to and help carry forward hip-hop print journalism.

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