Jadakiss to host podcast about DMX’s life and legacy

DMX’s estate has teamed with Jadakiss to bring the late rapper’s life story to a new platform. They’ve announced Becoming DMX, a podcast arriving on streaming services this summer, with Kiss serving as host.

“The Estate of Earl Simmons is proud to support Becoming DMX, an upcoming podcast that explores his origin story and legacy,” a caption on his social media reads, noting the series will feature interviews with those closest to him.

50 Cent is also involved the project, producing with G-Unit Film and TV, G-Unit Audio, iHeartPodcasts and Narratively.

DMX passed away in April 2021 after suffering a heart attack. Later that year, HBO Max premiered Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, which chronicled his efforts to rebuild his life and reconnect with music following his 2019 release from prison after serving time for tax evasion.

Antoinette Media‘s documentary X vs. Earl: The Simmons Family Speaks, released in 2026, features interviews with DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and their children, who open up about the man behind the DMX persona.

Kiss is currently hosting the Joe & Jada podcast with Fat Joe and will share his own story with The Lox in a film set to play during Tribeca Festival.

Meanwhile, the new podcast marks the latest venture for 50 Cent, who has executive produced projects including Moses the Black, For Life and Power.

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