Janet Jackson declined role in ‘Michael,’ says Latoya Jackson

If you’re wondering why no one portrays Janet Jackson in the upcoming movie Michael, Latoya Jackson has offered an explanation. During the U.S. premiere at Dolby Theatre, she revealed that her sister declined to participate.

“I wish everybody was in the movie,” Latoya told Variety. “She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes.”

Director Antoine Fuqua added, “I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it’s OK. She’s supportive of Jaafar and that’s what matters.”

Michael stars M.J.’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. Colman Domingo portrays Joe Jackson, Nia Long plays Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula appears as Latoya and Juliano Valdi plays a younger Michael.

Michael’s son Prince Jackson serves as executive producer, though his daughter Paris Jackson previously denounced the film and distanced herself from it. Son Bigi Jackson was also not involved.

Questlove recently watched the film and shared his reaction on social media.

“Honestly? I was hesitant. I’m emotionally invested, and I was holding my breath. But this project does the impossible: it strips away the spectacle and shows us the person,” Questlove wrote to Instagram Monday. “For the first time, we aren’t looking at the ‘THE KING’—we’re looking at a human being.”

Though he admitted he initially kept track of inaccuracies, Questlove said he stopped “[b]ecause they captured the SOUL of it all & gave him back his humanity. If this is the final word on his legacy, showing his humanity was more important to me than any technical faux pas.”

Michael premieres in theaters nationwide Friday.

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