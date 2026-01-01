Jeezy expands ‘Legend of the Snowman’ residency

Jeezy is bringing the snow to Las Vegas for a few more shows. He’s added 11 dates to his Legend of the Snowman residency, bringing the total to 21 shows.

He will now also perform throughout July, early August and late August. A presale is currently underway using the code “SNOWMAN.” Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. All shows will be held at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Jeezy’s new residency follows his Guinness World Record-breaking TM: 101 Live shows in Vegas, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. This time around, he’ll perform songs from his entire catalog. Derrick Hodge will return as composer and conductor, and Adam Blackstone is back as musical director. The show will remain a black-tie affair, complete with an orchestra and band.

The residency is currently scheduled to kick off Friday and run through Aug. 22.

Jeezy says in an Instagram video, “It’s gon’ be epic, it’s gon’ be crazy. … Let’s have some fun.”

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