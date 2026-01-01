Jorja Smith announces ‘What Are the Odds,’ releases ‘Alive’ featuring WizKid

What Are the Odds of Jorja Smith releasing an album this summer? Pretty high, because she’s officially announced one is on the way.

The singer has revealed her third studio album, What Are the Odds, will arrive on Aug. 21. The project reunites her with Falling or Flying producer P2J, who worked on the majority of the album.

Coinciding with the announcement is the release of the album’s second single, “Alive” featuring WizKid, and its music video.

“Making this with P2J and WizKid felt really easy,” Jorja told Billboard. “We wrote and recorded it together in London. I think we captured that feeling when you’re at the beginning of something with someone and everything feels exciting. I’ve always loved WizKid’s music and the way he’s opened so many doors for Afrobeats around the world, so it feels really special and a big honor to have a song with him.”

“Alive” follows lead single “What’s Done is Done” and is one of 12 tracks on the album, which is “about growing up, love, loss, friendships and figuring things out as I go,” Jorja told Billboard.

What Are the Odds serves as the follow-up to Jorja’s 2023 album, Falling or Flying.

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