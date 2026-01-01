A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration’s latest effort to restrict birthright citizenship for the children of international workers born in the United States, according to a newly filed ruling.

D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, granted a request for a preliminary injunction blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this year that came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Trump’s push to formally end birthright citizenship.

Trump aimed to do away with birthright citizenship altogether in an executive order he signed on the first day of his second term last year. In August, he signed another executive order targeting birthright citizenship — one that would outlaw what the administration has described as “birth tourism” and another that would narrow the criteria for who is eligible for birthright citizenship.

The narrower executive order directed federal agencies to not grant citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents that lacked diplomatic immunity and who worked for foreign governments or other organizations, those born through commercial surrogacy, as well as children with a parent who is a suspected gang member or potential terrorist.

But in his ruling, Cooper said Trump “cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws” and granted the request for an injunction and class-action status from a group that filed suit who claimed their citizenship would be unlawfully denied if the order was implemented.

“The Citizenship Clause promises citizenship to practically all children born in the United States,” Cooper said in the ruling. “Earlier this year, the Supreme Court kept that promise by striking down EO1. This Court does so again today by enjoining EO2’s application as to the certified class.”

Trump has long called for limits to who is eligible for U.S. citizenship at birth and criticized the Supreme Court’s June decision to uphold birthright citizenship. In August, he said his executive order was needed because of the high court’s refusal to greenlight his earlier executive order.

“We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we’re making adjustments because it’s very unfair,” Trump said at the time.

ABC News has reached out to the Justice Department and the White House for comment.

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