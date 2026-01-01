Kehlani reveals Cardi B, Leon Thomas and more to appear on self-titled album

Kehlani and Cardi B have teamed up again for a new song set to appear on Kehlani’s upcoming album. Cardi is among the many features revealed in a trailer released by Spotify Monday.

In the clip, Kehlani is seen lounging on a leather coach and drinking cocktails during what appears to be a girls’ night. Overhead shots of each drink display the names of all the artists on the album.

In addition to Cardi, the project will include appearances from Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Brandy, Big Sean, Usher, Missy Elliott, Lil Jon, Clipse and Leon Thomas.

The Kehlani x Cardi collaboration marks their latest following tracks like “Safe” and “Ring.” Cardi teased the release on her Instagram Story, writing, “i hope yall ready to love,cry, sex and feel all the emotions with the beautiful @kehlani’s album.”

Kehlani’s self-titled album is due out Friday.

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