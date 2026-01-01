Kehlani, RZA, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good and more to be honored at Hollywood Impact Awards

Hollywood Unlocked will honor several stars at its sixth annual Impact Awards in June, including Kehlani, Kirk Franklin, Meagan Good and RZA, all of whom will be recognized for making a lasting impact on culture.

Kehlani will receive the Fearlessness Award, presented to “an individual who faces the world unafraid and unapologetic,” according to a press release. “They stand in the face of fear with resilience and tenacity, and through their accomplishments, they inspire and change the world.”

Kirk will be honored with the Inspiration Award for overcoming hardships and rising above adversity. RZA will receive the Culture Award, typically presented to those who move the culture forward and “are a voice for the people, a keeper of integrity, and demand respect from the community,” the release states.

Others set to be honored are Spirit Award recipient Meagan Good, as well as previously announced honoree Tyler Perry, who will be honored with the Innovator Award for demonstrating longevity in his career and transforming a genre with the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, with Babyface as musical director, the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards will take place in LA on June 5. The event will also feature special performances. A livestream begins at 7 p.m. PT on Zeus Network.

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