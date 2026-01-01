Ken Carson announces new album, ‘xperiment’

Ken Carson is ready to deliver a new album to his fans. He’s announced that his project, xperiment, is scheduled to release on July 3. Vinyl variants, merch and more are already available on his website for preorder.

Ken’s last studio album, More Chaos, was released on April 11, 2025, featuring the bonus track and only song with a guest appearance on the track: “Off the Meter” with Playboi Carti and Destroy Lonely.

He is set to headline ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, following sets at Roskilde Festival, Splash! Festival, Openair Frauenfeld, Clout Festival and Frequency Festival. Tickets and more information can be found at kencarson.xyz.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.