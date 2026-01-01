Lena Dunham welcomes first child via surrogate

Girls creator Lena Dunham is now a girl mom.

The writer and actress shared in an essay with Vogue that she has welcomed her first child with husband Luis Felber via surrogate.

In the essay, Dunham describes how she prepared for the baby’s birth by building her daughter’s wardrobe.

“She was preparing herself, inside our surrogate’s strong and healthy body, and as the clothes stacked up in the box, so did some sense that she was becoming real,” Dunham, 40, writes.

Last year, Dunham confirmed to The Times that she and Felber, who married in 2021, were heading toward parenthood. “I will say we’re in the process of expanding our family in new ways,” she said. “I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it.”

Dunham previously revealed that she had a hysterectomy at age 31 due to endometriosis. Endometriosis is a painful disorder where the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of the organ and affects other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.