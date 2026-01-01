Lil Tjay releases ‘They Just Ain’t You’﻿ lead single, ‘Life on Edge’

Lil Tjay has been in headlines following a shooting involving Offset that led to his arrest on disorderly conduct charges, but he continues to maintain his innocence. Speaking to Billboard, he said the situation has been as confusing for him as it has for the public.

“I’m just as confused as everyone else about that,” he said. “My lawyer told me not to touch on it too much. What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans.”

As previously reported, Tjay was taken into custody at the Broward County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor and operating without a valid license. He was not identified as the gunman and was released on bond.

Now, he’s focused on his new album, titled They Just Ain’t You, his first fully independent release. He recently dropped the lead single “Life on Edge” alongside a music video that finds him in a therapy session.

“The main thing — it’s completely me. It’s an in-house project, no major label backing this time, unlike before. But the body of work should be just as strong,” he said of the album. “Now I’m able to be my own boss.”

He announced the project with a trailer reflecting on his upbringing in the Bronx.

After a slow period marked by low musical output, Tjay said he’s staying consistent with releases this go-round.

“I fell short transitioning off the label and haven’t dropped an album since,” he said. “Now I plan to keep my foot on the gas and not take long breaks again.”

They Just Ain’t You, the follow-up to Tjay’s 2023 album, 222, arrives on May 1.

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