Lindsay Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington asks Trump for pardon after mistrial

(NEW YORK) — Lindsay Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington said he is hopeful for an agreement between the defense and the district attorney after Clancy’s trial ended last week in a hung jury.

Reddington also said he hopes President Donald Trump would consider a pardon for his client.

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon,” Reddington said Tuesday in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three murder charges for the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and infant son Callan at the family’s home in Duxbury, a Boston suburb, on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy’s five-week trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4, after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict following over a week of deliberations.

When asked about the trial on the day the mistrial was declared, the president told reporters that he was following it, saying, “It’s on television so much, it’s hard not to follow it.”

“Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse,” he said of Clancy. “But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be mental institution or jail or something, but I guess they’re going to go through another trial. It’s too bad.”

When asked for comment on Reddington’s remarks, the White House pointed back to Trump’s comments Friday.

The president has broad authority to issue pardons and commutations, but the power is strictly limited to federal offenses. In her trial, Clancy faced state offenses in being charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was not convicted, therefore she is not eligible for a pardon by the president. Instead, she would need to appeal to state authorities in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

When it comes to the prospect of beginning a retrial for Clancy, Reddington said he hopes he and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz are able to come to an agreement.

“He’s a very hard-charging prosecutor, a conservative gentleman,” Reddington said of Cruz. “I hope however after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government as well as from the defense, that he would revisit that issue and hopefully would be able to work something out that would be acceptable to both sides.”

In remarks on Sept. 4 after the mistrial was declared, Cruz declined to announce an immediate decision about retrying Clancy.

“I appreciate the fact that there are strong feelings and opinions tied to this case,” Cruz said outside the courthouse. “However, our job is to set aside our feelings and focus solely on the facts. The facts are Lindsay Clancy killed her three children and the evidence suggested to us that she was in control of her actions when she committed those homicides.”

The two sides are scheduled to be in court on Sept. 29 to determine next steps following the mistrial.

Reddington said he was “upset” with the mistrial because of information he said the jury foreperson provided about the lone juror holdout, whom Reddington has said was a male juror.

“He had agreed, according to the note from the forelady, that he had doubt but he would not present the law of reasonable doubt as presented by the judge,” Reddington said. “That’s not right and that’s why I was upset.”

Throughout Clancy’s trial, much of the testimony centered on whether or not Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis — considered a psychiatric emergency, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists — when she strangled her children and attempted to take her own life, and whether she should be held criminally liable for the killings.

Jurors in Massachusetts are instructed that in order to prove a defendant is criminally responsible for their conduct, prosecutors must “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not suffer from a mental disease or defect at the time of the alleged offense,” according to the Massachusetts Court System.

Reddington said that critics who call the so-called insanity defense a rationalization don’t understand what he says Clancy went through.

“These people don’t understand,” he said. “They don’t know what she went through. They didn’t see her text messages. They didn’t see her journal. They didn’t see the notes that she wrote.”

He continued, “She reached out to everybody and anybody that would listen to it and kept saying, ‘I am not good. I am not well,’ and it wasn’t good.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.

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