Lionel Richie checks himself into hospital out of abundance of caution, source says

Singer Lionel Richie has checked himself into a hospital out of an abundance of caution after headlining a summer concert over the weekend, ABC News has learned from a source close to the singer’s tour, which began in June.

The “Hello” artist performed in St. Louis at The Muny’s annual summer finale concert on Saturday night.

TMZ was among the first to report the news.

According to the outlet, concertgoers reportedly saw Richie appearing to struggle toward the end of the show and performing his final song, “All Night Long,” while sitting down.

Richie’s hospitalization comes more than two months after he experienced dizziness onstage during the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in Minnesota on June 24.

Several videos shared online at the time showed Richie performing while seated during that show.

Richie subsequently postponed two shows — one in Columbus, Ohio, and another in Chicago — after being advised by doctors to “rest and return to full health,” according to Live Nation Chicago.

He returned to the stage on June 30 for a performance with Earth, Wind & Fire in Pittsburgh.

On July 4, Richie shared a message on Instagram, thanking his followers for their concern and support.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love,” he wrote in part. “I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you.”

Along with his rescheduled tour dates, Richie is expected to take the stage at the Wynn in Las Vegas in October and November for his King of Hearts shows.

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