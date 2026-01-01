Man arrested for killing Wendy’s co-worker, roommate in fatal stabbings on Long Island: Police

(NEW YORK) — A man was arrested Friday after police say he fatally stabbed his roommate and then his co-worker at a Wendy’s on Long Island.

Rony Alvarenga, 22, was charged Saturday with two counts of murder after he turned himself in following the killings of the 42-year-old co-worker and 32-year-old roommate, Nassau County Police Department Det. Lt. George Darienzo told reporters.

The names of the victims, both women, have yet to be released.

Alvarenga allegedly killed his roommate around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday inside the Valley Stream house they lived in, according to Darienzo.

Hours later, police got a call from a Wendy’s in Island Park about a man with a knife and when they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim and declared her dead at the scene.

As officers collected clues, including surveillance video, they received a phone call from Alvarenga where he allegedly claimed he had killed someone that night. Officers responded to a 7-Eleven location where Alvarenga turned himself in, according to police.

Darienzo said that officers had learned that another person may have been killed that night and went to the the suspect’s home. When they arrived they found the slain roommate.

Alvarenga is originally from El Salvador and has been living in the United States undocumented for the last 10 years, according to officials.

The victims’ identities were pending, but Darienzo told reporters that it is believed the Wendy’s worker had two children in the U.S.

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