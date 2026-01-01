Manhunt underway after 2-year-old, 2 women killed in ‘horrifying’ Mississippi shooting, police say

(JACKSON, Miss) — Police in Mississippi are searching for a suspect after two woman and a toddler were shot and killed on Saturday.

The women, aged 26 and 20, were found dead alongside a 2-year-old, Jackson Police Department Chief RaShall Brackney told reporters early on Sunday.

Police had responded to a call for an aggravated assault on the 300 block of Queen Alexandria Lane at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Brackney said, adding, “And what they found was something horrifying.”

All three victims had “multiple” gunshot wounds, she said.

Police early on Sunday said they were searching for a Red Mitsubishi Mirage that “was taken.” Brackney did not say whether police had identified a suspect, but said that the person who had taken the vehicle was thought to be “armed and dangerous and is related to this triple homicide that we have here.”

In an update later on Sunday, police said they had found the vehicle in North Jackson, but it was “unoccupied at the time it was located.”

Jackson Mayor John Horhn said in a statement that the city would begin deploying additional resources to combat gun violence.

“Our city is hurting. In recent days, we have seen a troubling rise in gun-related violence, shootings, and senseless loss of life,” he said. “No family should have to face the pain of losing a loved one to violence. Violence against the innocent is intolerable, and as your Mayor, I will not accept this as the norm for our community.”

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