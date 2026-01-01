Mario, Eric Bellinger added to Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B tour

Mario has officially joined the lineup for Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B tour.

He announced the news Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a tour poster featuring a photo of himself with all the remaining tour dates.

The announcement comes days after Mario made a surprise appearance on the tour’s opening night in Denver on Friday.

“1 NIGHT wasn’t enough! My bro @chrisbrownofficial said we running it up the whole tour! LET’s GOOOOOOOOO!” Mario captioned the post. “The only thing better than touring wit R&B goats is that I’ll be able to meet fans at my MEET AND GREETS!”

“WHAT CITY WILL I MEET YOU IN ? Let me know in the comments!!!” he continued. “S/o @usher & @ericbellinger @djfresh man the stage on [fire emoji] every night!”

During his appearance Friday at the Empower Field at Mile High, Mario performed a medley of hits, including “Let Me Love You,” “Just a Friend” and “Crying Out for Me.”

Following the performance, he wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE DENVER. Honored to share the stage with my fellow R&B legends tonight!! My dawg @chrisbrownofficial the realest, thank you for having me. the culture is more ALIVE than ever!!”

He posted the message with a video capturing behind-the-scenes moments and highlights from his performance.

The R&B tour, which now also features Eric Bellinger on all dates, continues with back-to-back shows in Detroit on Thursday and Friday.

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