Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson call it quits

Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with NBA baller Klay Thompson has come to an end. She hinted at the split over the weekend via an Instagram Story, where she listed some of the alleged issues that led to their breakup.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” the text began. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????”

She continued, “b**** I need a REAL break after this one .. by yall.”

Megan later confirmed the breakup in a statement to Billboard. “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Meg first hard launched her relationship with Klay in July when they attended Meg’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala. At the time, she told People he was the “nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” She also echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Page Six.

“I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,” she said. “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

During their relationship, Meg was often seen supporting him at basketball games. She also shared glimpses of their quality time together golfing, working out, cooking and spending time with his family for the holidays.

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