Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ officially goes six-times Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2020 viral hit “Savage” is officially six-times Platinum.

The song earned the certification from the RIAA on Monday, alongside several of her other releases being recognized for their success.

Her song “Mamushi” ft. Yuki Chiba was certified Platinum, while “Body” and “Girls in the Hood” are now three-times Platinum. “Cobra,” “Boa,” “Bigger in Texas,” “Roc Steady” ft. Flo Milli and her album Megan: Act II all earned Gold certifications.

She posted an Instagram Story to share the news, adding a few CD emojis.

Meg’s latest certifications come days after she announced her new distribution deal with Interscope, under which she now has complete ownership of her masters and publishing.

She’s also teased that Act III is on the way and shared that she’s been receiving visits from a special guest during the recording process.

“This orange cat keeps coming to see me everytime I’m recording for my album,” she wrote on TikTok, alongside a video of the feline. “I’m talking waiting on me to pull up to the studio lol I named her MISO. my girl a street cat and I can’t tell if she wants to come home with me but she’s been down for thee whole ACTIII process.”

She added, “What are thee odds she’s orangeee. I think it means good luck idk hotties lol.”

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