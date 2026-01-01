Mother and 2-year-old killed by lightning strike in Florida neighborhood

(NEW YORK) — A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were killed Sunday after being struck by lightning in a neighborhood north of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to officials.

Margate Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday that two individuals had been struck by lightning and were found lying on the sidewalk in Margate, Florida, according to a Margate Police Department press release.

It appeared as though the woman and her daughter had just exited their car when lightning hit them, sending their bodies to the ground, witness Prince Moody told ABC Miami.

The mother, identified as 31-year-old Kenya Glasgow, was rushed to North Broward Medical Center in Deerfield Beach, and her daughter to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, accompanied by a police escort, according to police.

Both victims were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospitals, police said.

First responders and medical personnel immediately provided CPR and other life-saving efforts upon arriving at the scene, according to police.

Moody said he rushed outside to help after seeing an orange glow through his window and being told by his son that a lady had been hit.

“Very traumatic scene,” Moody said. “I offered aid as much as I could, calmed the family down, and I started praying. I called 911 immediately.”

It was very emotional to see two lifeless bodies on the ground, Moody said.

The Margate Police Department is investigating the incident.

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

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