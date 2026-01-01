Music Notes: Chris Brown, ‘Billboard”s Women in Music presenters and more

Chris Brown has welcomed his fourth child, and first with model Jada Wallace, into the world. He commented under Jada’s post of the baby with the words “Taurus GANG.” Chris shares daughter Royalty Brown with Nia Guzman, Aeko Catori Brown with Ammika Harris and Lovely Symphani Brown with Diamond Brown.

It will be another endless summer for Logic and G-Eazy. After hitting the road in 2016 for the Endless Summer tour, the two will reunite for part two, kicking off Sept. 15. Special guest Juicy J will join on select dates. A Citi presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Ciara, Coco Jones, Dionne Warwick, Tyla and Victoria Monet are among the artists who will be presenting at Billboard‘s Women in Music event. The event will take place in LA Wednesday, with honorees including Impact Award recipient Kehlani, Rising Star Award honoree Mariah the Scientist and Teyana Taylor, who is set to receive the Visionary Award.

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