Music Notes: ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ Rick Ross and Remy Ma, and more

Godfather of Harlem, the TV drama about 1960s Harlem gangster Bumpy Johnson, is coming to an end after four seasons, Deadline reports. Instead of a fifth season, the series will wrap with a two-hour series finale. Production is set to begin July 10 in Brooklyn. “Playing Bumpy Johnson has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Forest Whitaker said in a statement. “This character, this story, and this ensemble have allowed me to explore the complexity of a man caught between ambition, loyalty, and survival.”

Remy Ma will join Rick Ross as a special guest when his Port of Miami tour hits New York. “NEW YORK… It’s only right. @remyma joins me for the #POM20 celebration. See you at the Beacon Theatre,” he wrote on Instagram. The show takes place on July 10.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed 50 Cent is one of his dream dinner party guests in an interview with Complex’s 360 with Jillian. He said he’d choose him so “we could have a conversation around tax policy.” Elsewhere in the interview, he joked that A$AP Rocky is no competition in a rap battle and that he has a soft spot for Cardi B, who he deems the queen of New York. The full interview is now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.