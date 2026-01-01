Music Notes: Ye, Omarion and more

Kanye West has released the music video for Bully track “Ok” featuring Don Toliver. The visual shows doctors removing objects from Ye’s decapitated body, with Toliver appearing for his verse. He eventually resuscitates Ye by reattaching his head. A duel unfolds in the background as Ye sharpens his sword before the two rappers end the video staring into the camera. The clip is the latest directed by Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, following “Father,” “King” and “Gemini Season.”

Omarion dropped a visualizer for his song “Reason” from O2, featuring the singer in all black alongside his leading lady, who matches his look as he dances and rides in his luxury car.

“Tell Everybody” that Davido’s music video is out now, featuring Leon Thomas. It features him performing in a luxury residence, with dancers showcasing their skills. He later plays the drums on the steps while wearing a crown. The song is featured on Davido’s new album, Oriadé, which means the head that wears the crown.

Solange paid tribute to her Bring It On: All Or Nothing costar Hayden Panettiere following her death. Over a screenshot of them from the 2006 film, she wrote in her Instagram Story, “rest in peace hayden. in peace, because you are so deserving of it. we had so many parallels in our lives, and the world watched u so courageously live in your radical truth telling your story. we watched your endless quest for vulnerability, and healing.”

“i salute your journey and i honor the work we created together that became something that really means something to people… reaching people we couldn’t have ever imagined at the time, as two young girls, trying to keep looking to the light,” she continued. “the light surrounds you now. rest easy hayden.”

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