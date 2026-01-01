Nick Cannon documenting fatherhood in upcoming Netflix docuseries

Nick Cannon is giving fans a closer look at his personal life in a new untitled docuseries on Netflix. The series will document his life as a father of 12 children with six different mothers.

According to Tudum, the show will follow Nick as he balances “million-dollar meetings to midnight diaper runs” and “navigates the complete chaos that can only come from his uniquely blended family, all while managing his booming career and headline-making drama.”

The series will show a side of Nick that audiences haven’t fully seen before, describing him as “heartfelt, complicated, and genuinely committed to showing up for the people he loves — with his trademark comedy, of course.”

The docuseries will be produced by Velvet Hammer Media and backed by Pantheon Media Group.

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