As Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch prepares to depart the institution where he has served for nearly 40 years, the historian pushed back against attacks leveled by the Trump administration and said the Smithsonian is committed to an “accurate” and “full” telling of American history.

“Looking at just the fullness of America really means that we can understand ourselves much better. I really believe you can’t understand greatness without understanding challenge,” Bunch told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis in an interview that is set to air on Monday. “And so what I want as a historian is America to understand itself fully, completely, with complexity, with inspiration, and with hope.”

Bunch, who announced his retirement in September, has been leading the institution since 2019. He was the founding director who led the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture when it opened in 2016.

Trump, who visited the museum during his first term as president, praised Bunch during remarks at the museum in 2017, saying he was “very proud” of him.

But over the past two years, Smithsonian leaders faced mounting political opposition from the Trump administration, which has launched efforts to exert federal influence over how American history is told within the Smithsonian and threatened to withhold federal support if changes are not made.

The White House Domestic Policy Council published a scathing July 4 report, accusing Smithsonian leadership of “extreme political activism” and claiming that the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History (NMAH) is presenting “a radical view of American history.” In September, the Interior Department threatened to cut off federal agencies’ cooperation in the curation and funding of exhibits if changes are not made.

Vince Haley, the council’s director, told ABC News in a statement at the time that NMAH has “unfortunately” become ” a system of ideological activism.”

“It is our hope and expectation that the Smithsonian will eventually rise once again to that noble obligation — to tell America’s story for our children, the world, and future generations of Americans,” he added.

At the time, Bunch pushed back against the criticism outlined in the July report, telling staff members in an internal letter obtained by ABC News that while “there will always be room for improvement, this report is not a fair characterization.”

On Monday, Bunch told ABC News that the Smithsonian is a “learning institution,” and “any time we are criticized, you want to listen, you want to learn,” but said that what the Smithsonian stands for has been “mischaracterized.”

“The notion that somehow the Smithsonian is left-wing, the Smithsonian doesn’t care about America, and yet I see every day amazing people from red states and blue states standing in line, coming to look,” Bunch said.

He expressed his belief that the Smithsonian is “the glue that holds a nation together.”

“It is the place where people come to find understanding and clarity … come in and see for yourself,” he said.

The Smithsonian, which was established in 1846, is governed by a 17-member Board of Regents. It includes a group of bipartisan lawmakers, members of the public and as well as the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court and the vice president as ex officio members.

The institution was launched into a heated national debate over how American history should be told when President Donald Trump criticized the institution in his March 27, 2025, executive order, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” and called for a review.

The executive order directed Vice President JD Vance, in consultation with the president’s advisers on domestic policy, “to remove improper ideology” from Smithsonian institutions, arguing that materials that cast America in a “negative light” have no place in federal cultural institutions.

In the wake of this federal pressure, Bunch said that the “challenge for the future” is for the institution to tell its story to every new generation.

“I think that there are people on both sides of the aisle who understand what the Smithsonian means,” he said. “You don’t want to destroy one of the institutions that has helped the country understand itself for 180 years. So it’s inconceivable for me that that could happen.”

Bunch said that while he says some people have urged him to remain in his post, his decision to depart at the end of 2026 is driven by a desire to spend more time with his family.

“This is not about politics, a new election doesn’t make me five years younger. If it did, then I’d stay,” he said.

Reflecting on his own legacy as the first historian and Black leader to become secretary of the Smithsonian, Bunch said that he knew that he wanted to be “always be better than anybody else expects.”

“I felt the weight of history, but I also felt the weight of not failing,” he said. “Recognizing that despite what cards are dealt, you’ve got to develop a winning hand. And that’s what I tried to do.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.