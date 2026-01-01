PJ announces The Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Tour

PJ Morton has announced a tour in support of his upcoming double album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

The Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Tour will include 30 headlining shows across North America, during which he will perform songs from the project and his catalog alongside his longtime live band. The tour kicks off July 19 and wraps on Nov. 27.

An artist presale for the tour begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets then on go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning was initially the name of PJ’s memoir, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning: Staying True to Myself from the Pews to the Stage. The album now takes on the same name, bringing his story to life musically. The Saturday Night portion will focus on R&B, while Sunday Morning will center on gospel music.

“I’d always been made to choose. Growing up in church, I loved gospel music. You could feel it in your soul. But R&B and soul music, that got me too,” PJ begins in a statement. “There was always an unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other. But is that a true reflection of life? Are we all one thing all the time? Is the soundtrack the same for having a worship experience with God as it is for falling in love?”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to exist in many of these spaces authentically,” he continues. “I was the same person when I wrote ‘Let Go Let God’ as I was when I wrote ‘Say So.’ I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

PJ wrote and produced the project, which is set to arrive on June 19.

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