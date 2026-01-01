More than 80 million people from Georgia to Massachusetts are under wind alerts as a powerful storm takes shape on the East Coast, bringing the threat of damaging winds, significant coastal flooding, and heavy rain to the area.

Significant coastal flooding is expected along much of the East Coast Wednesday and Thursday as the storm tears through, pushing strong onshore winds against already elevated water levels from king tides.

The weather threat prompted the postponement of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The parade will now take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to Macy’s.

In Charleston, South Carolina, major coastal flooding inundated parts of the city Wednesday morning.

Flooding impacts could become more extensive along the southeast South Carolina coast, including erosion at area beaches and limited or no access to docks, piers and some islands.

Major coastal flooding is also expected in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving morning, when an 8 a.m. high tide is forecast to reach 8.2 feet. The record high is 9 feet.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a statewide state of emergency to go into effect at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday as a powerful coastal storm threatens to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding and widespread power outages to the Garden State during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The storm is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph along the New Jersey shore and 50 to 60 mph inland throughout Thanksgiving Day. Parts of the state could receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain.

Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties face the greatest risk of flooding. Officials say the worst conditions are expected Thursday morning, when strong winds will coincide with high tide. The worst of the winds will occur through the afternoon.

The state of emergency does not restrict travel but will allow state and local agencies to coordinate more quickly on emergency response efforts, including road closures and traffic control, according to officials.

Officials warned that high winds could knock down trees and power lines, leaving some residents without electricity into the weekend. Strong winds may also prevent utility crews from safely using bucket trucks to repair damaged lines.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said electric companies are positioning crews and equipment throughout the state and bringing in additional support. However, officials cautioned that dangerous wind conditions could delay power restoration.

According to NOAA, water levels above 8 feet can cause severe flooding, including structural damage and widespread roadway flooding across New Jersey in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville. Vulnerable homes and businesses could be severely damaged or destroyed as water levels rise further above that threshold and numerous roads could become impassable, with some neighborhoods potentially becoming isolated.

Floodwaters could also pose a danger to anyone attempting to cross them on foot or in a vehicle as minor to moderate high tide flooding is expected to continue up the coast through southern Maine Thursday morning. Long Island, for example, could see up to 3 feet of flood inundation at high tide.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and strengthening winds are moving across the Southeast Wednesday as the storm develops. Strong onshore flow and above-average water temperatures are expected to contribute to abundant moisture and potentially flooding rainfall.

Rain is expected to spread across the region Wednesday, from Memphis, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia.

A Level 2 out of 4 flood threat is in place from Charleston to Norfolk. Heavy rain could fall at rates of up to 1.5 inches per hour, potentially triggering flash flooding. Rainfall totals could reach 3 to 6 inches across the area, with the heaviest rain expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into the night.

On Thursday, a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat is in place from the Delmarva Peninsula to New York City and the Tri-State area as periods of heavy rain could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding, with rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches possible.

The strongest winds are expected to arrive in Philadelphia Thursday morning and in New York City during the afternoon.

A high wind warning is in place for both cities, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. Along the immediate coast, gusts could reach 70 mph. and the winds could bring down trees and power lines.

Rain is expected to reach Philadelphia between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday and continue throughout the day and evening. In New York City, rain is expected to arrive between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and also continue throughout the day and evening.

The storm is expected to continue up the coast, reaching Boston between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday with rain expected to spread into Buffalo and Chicago on Thanksgiving.

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