Quintuple homicide suspect gunned down his girlfriend and her family, friends: Officials

(NEW YORK) — The suspect in a quintuple homicide in Oregon allegedly targeted his girlfriend and her family and friends, shooting all five multiple times, authorities said.

Benjamin Parker allegedly carried out the killings on Saturday morning at a rural property he lived on near Forest Grove, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims were Parker’s girlfriend, 26-year-old Stella Kimsey; Stella Kimsey’s grandmother, 85-year-old Mary Kimsey, Stella Kimsey’s mother, 60-year-old Rowan Kimsey; Stella Kimsey’s best friend, 26-year-old Linsey Haraldsen; and Linsey Haraldsen’s partner, 27-year-old Alvin Chu, authorities said.

Two dogs and two cats were also found shot to death, Det. Mark Povolny said at a news conference on Tuesday. A third cat was shot and wounded and later humanely euthanized, he said.

Parker allegedly tried to set fires at each of the bodies and at the home, Povolny said.

Parker, 36, allegedly fled the scene and he was later found dead in his car in Enumclaw, Washington, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Parker’s mother told investigators that Parker called her Saturday night and confessed to the crime, Povolny said.

“He said he had been planning this for awhile,” Povolny said. “He said he planned to kill three people, but two more people were also killed.”

Parker did not give his mother a motive, but Povolny said Mary Kimsey texted a friend on Friday night that Parker and her granddaughter Stella Kimsey got into a “horrible fight” and “Stella told him he had to leave.”

Linsey Haraldsen told Mary Kimsey that “she was on the phone with Stella around that time when the call suddenly dropped,” Povolny said. Linsey Haraldsen then called Stella Kimsey’s mother Rowan Kimsey, who said she’d go check on her daughter and call back, Povolny said. But Rowan Kimsey never called back, so Linsey Haraldsen also went to the property, Povolny said.

When Mary Kimsey couldn’t reach any of the three women, she planned to pick up Alvin Chu and go to the property, Povolny said.

“Although the suspect is deceased, this does not mark the end of our work,” Sheriff Caprice Massey said at the news conference. “Our commitment now is to provide the families of Mary, Rowan, Stella, Linsey and Alvin with answers as we learn them. They deserve nothing less.”

ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog and Ashley Riegle contributed to this report.

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