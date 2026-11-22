Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Sunday that longtime Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer should commit to stepping down from the role after the next Congress, where Democrats are set to hold 56 seats after a strong midterm election showing.

“If I was Chuck Schumer, what I would say is, ‘I’m going to secure the majority, I am not going to run for majority leader next cycle, and I’m going to make sure the other — the young voices and faces of this party grow. That would take that tension out of this,” Emanuel, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“So he should serve as majority leader for these next two years?” co-anchor Jonathan Karl followed up.

“Yeah, just get it over with,” Emanuel said. “Chuck Schumer is a friend, as is [Sen.] Chris Van Hollen, but this is not what people voted for. They voted to get their lives better, not yours.”

Emanuel, who also served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, has previously called for instituting a mandatory retirement age of 75 for federal public officials, including members of Congress. Schumer turns 76 on Monday.

Van Hollen announced on Nov. 14 he was officially challenging Schumer for the role of majority leader in the congressional session beginning in January. On last Sunday’s episode of “This Week,” Van Hollen told co-anchor Martha Raddatz that maintaining the status quo is not how Democrats will “earn the people’s trust.”

The vote for majority leader, which is a secret ballot, is scheduled for Dec. 1.

While Democrats’ Senate leader is still undecided, House Democrats voted Wednesday to officially nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to be their candidate for speaker of the House. If he wins a majority of votes among all House members in January, as he’s expected to do, he will become the first Black speaker in U.S. history.

Nearly all Democrats supported Jeffries’ nomination, but there were 11 defectors. Of the eight individuals ABC News has confirmed voted against his candidacy, all were elected for the first time in November.

Emanuel had a message to Jeffries’ naysayers, most of whom identify with the progressive wing of the party, including some who are democratic socialists: “Give me a break.”

“Hakeem Jeffries is history, OK? … First Black speaker, number two in line for the presidency. And as somebody who was chief of staff to President Obama, that is a statement about America that we should take pride in,” Emanuel said. “We’re a coalition. You’re going to tell the most loyal coalition partner, the African American community, that the moment in history, you’re not going to get it?”

“The Black vote is the most significant, most loyal, most dedicated part of the coalition,” Emanuel continued. “You voted against Hakeem Jeffries, who made history and earned it when we were in the minority. You just came along and literally hadn’t earned this election. He literally over the years built a majority here that should be affirmed and not only affirmed. It tells me when you vote against him, you don’t understand the politics of the Democratic Party.”

Emanuel outlined lofty policy goals he thinks the incoming Democratic majorities should try to achieve, including raising the federal hourly minimum wage to $20 by 2030 and reducing or completely undoing tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. He also called for a major ethics reform package that would impact all three branches of government.

“Ban all stock trading … ban all prediction market participation. Mandatory blind trust, mandatory age and term limit mark out, and what I call the Jared Kushner rule: no foreign money while you’re in and for two years out of government,” Emanuel said.

Karl also asked Emanuel what he thinks the next Democratic president should do about the still-under-construction White House ballroom that has been one of the president’s prized projects this term. The White House has said the goal is to finish it before Trump leaves office.

“I think the opening floor should be dedicated to the history of our democracy and what we built: the good, the bad, the ugly,” Emanuel said. “And so you have a version of what the president has done, which is — I think is horrendous, both substantively and in style that he did, but dedicate a major portion as you walk in, the guests will walk in, to the democracy of this country.”

Emanuel also said that the Rose Garden, which Trump turned into a stone patio, should be reverted back to the design that dates back to the Kennedy administration.

As for whether he’ll seek the Democratic presidential nomination for 2028, Emanuel was tight-lipped.

“When do you make this decision-slash-announcement?” Karl asked.

“As soon as I get out of here,” Emanuel quipped.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.