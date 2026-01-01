Republican lawmaker who’s missed a month of votes dealing with ‘health matter,’ Johnson says

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. of New Jersey has missed votes in the House for more than a month without personally providing his constituents with an explanation.

Kean, 57, cast his last vote on March 5. Since then, he’s missed 50 roll call votes.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates a narrow majority, a Republican member’s prolonged absence could impact the ability to move must-pass legislation and President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Johnson is currently trying to pass Department of Homeland Security funding, a long-term extension of FISA and the farm bill — all relying on Republican votes. Johnson can only afford to lose two votes on any party-line bill, and that’s if all members are present and voting.

Speaker Johnson said in a statement provided to ABC News that he spoke to Kean by phone on Thursday, and that he is dealing with an unspecified “personal health matter.”

“I was happy to speak to Tom Kean, Jr. this afternoon by phone. He is attending to a personal health matter and expects to be back to 100% very soon. Tom is one of the most dedicated and hardest-working Members of Congress, and I am grateful for all he does and will continue to do to serve New Jerseyans and our country,” Johnson said.

Noelle Berriet, Kean’s congressional spokeswoman, did not reply to multiple inquiries asking about the congressman missing votes.

Harrison Neely, a strategist for Kean, told ABC News on Friday, “The congressman is dealing with a personal medical issue. He’s going to be 100% fine and he’s going to be back with a full schedule soon.”

Neely did not share when Kean would return to Congress.

Kean, who was first elected in 2022, also faces a tough reelection campaign this year. Republicans are seeking to maintain majority control in Congress in this year’s midterm elections, a cycle that is historically unfavorable to the president’s party.

His district, New Jersey’s 7th, is rated as a toss-up by the Cook Political Report and is expected to be a top target for Democrats. Kean does not face any challengers in the Republican primary slated for June 2.

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