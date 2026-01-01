Robert Pattinson says he’s ‘feeling my age’ filming ‘The Batman Part II’

Battinson may be back, but he’s feeling his age.

Robert Pattinson is currently filming the long-awaited superhero sequel The Batman Part II. The actor celebrated his 40th birthday a month before filming started on the project in London this June. He told GQ in a recent interview that making an action movie feels different at 40.

“I’m in London here till the end of the year doing a Batman sequel,” Pattinson said. “It’s good. I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot. I’m literally like, ‘G******, this is significantly harder than it used to be.’”

The actor said even though making the movie is harder, it’s still “really fun” to do.

“I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon,” Pattinson said.

The cast of The Batman Part II includes franchise newcomers and A-listers Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, whose roles have yet to be announced. Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch also star in the Matt Reeves-directed movie.

The Batman Part II is set to open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2028. It has been delayed multiple times. The film was first scheduled to open on Oct. 2, 2026, before it was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027.

Reeves announced the most recent release date change in a video he posted to Vimeo on July 15. The video also features the first camera test footage of Pattinson back in costume as the caped crusader.

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