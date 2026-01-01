Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition: Spokesperson

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical condition, his spokesman said on Sunday.

The 81-year-old former New York City mayor is critical but stable, spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement.

The statement does not say what led to the hospitalization.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement said. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor — Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani served as New York City’s mayor from 1994 to 2001.

More recently, he was a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, who wrote about Giuliani’s hospitalization in a social media post. The president called Giuliani “a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR.”

A spokesperson for Eric Adams, who was the city’s mayor from 2022 to 2025, noted Giuliani’s service in a statement.

“From his years as a federal prosecutor to leading New York City through its darkest day on 9/11, he stood with this city when it needed him most,” Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro said.

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