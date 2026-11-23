Some Senate Republicans are raising concerns about the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO after he resigned amid allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy and want more answers to be provided to Congress about how the decision was reached.

Nebraska Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts said in a post on X Monday afternoon that Huang’s “behavior does not support reinstatement.”

“Jensen Huang had multiple affairs including with subordinates and an alleged Chinese spy. His own board described his behavior as lacking “candor.”

When he initially stepped down, Huang admitted to having an affair, but he did not say with who.

Ricketts said he had served on a public company board and “His behavior does not support reinstatement.”

“It also doesn’t absolve Nvidia of answering for national security concerns and unaccounted-for chips. I look forward to Mr. Huang coming to the Senate in December,'” Ricketts said.

U.S. intelligence has indicated that Megaspeed, which employed the alleged Chinese spy, might have been diverting purchased Nvidia chips to China, which the company denies.

Huang was reinstated less than two weeks after he resigned. President Donald Trump said Monday he convinced Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back.

“I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal,” Trump, who had urged Huang’s reinstatement publicly, said in a phone interview with CNBC.

The Senate Banking Committee announced on Monday that Huang will appear for public testimony before the panel on Dec. 3. His appearance comes after a request from committee chair GOP Sen. Tim Scott.

Huang is also expected to sit for a closed-door transcribed interview before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Dec 1.

North Dakota GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer also criticized Huang’s return.

“The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens,” Cramer posted on X. “The risk of extortion by a Chinese asset who’s been banned by Singapore is risk enough to not rehire Huang. The worst part of this is what we may never know. Congress should immediately pass the strictest export controls possible. I hope it’s not too late.”

Nividia’s board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following “a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” Nvidia said in a statement.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the company added.

In his interview with CNBC, Trump claimed his administration conducted a “very thorough investigation”and emphasized the need to “protect our geniuses.”

ABC News has reached out to the White House on who was involved in the investigation but has not received a response.

Huang has not been charged with any crimes.

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis called for more information about how the decision to reinstate Huang was reached.

“Nvidia’s board says it relied on input from senior U.S. officials to conclude that bringing Jensen Huang back posed no national security risk. I have some questions. Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?” Curtis posted on X on Monday after Trump’s remarks to CNBC.

“Mr. Huang was right to step down when the affair came to light. Just 11 days after Nvidia announced his departure, the board brought him back while its own independent investigation was still underway. Last week, the board said it didn’t intend to reinstate him. I’d like to know what changed,” he said.

Democrats are also outraged by the move, saying it only furthers the need for congressional intervention when they take control of Congress in the new year.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will “wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other NVIDI executives, and anyone selling our national security for financial gain.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement that Huang’s reinstatement “doesn’t change the fact” that Huang and Nvidia need to provide Congress further answers about the company’s compliance with export controls.

Warren also said the administration needs to provide details to Congress about its involvement in Huang’s reinstatement.

“The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement. Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure NVIDIA does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk,” Warren said.

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