‘The Gentlemen’ renewed for season 3, season 2 trailer debuts

The Gentlemen is getting a third season.

Netflix has renewed its crime drama series for a third season ahead of the second season’s debut. Creator Guy Ritchie is set to return to direct the show in the upcoming season 3.

“The ambition of The Gentlemen has accelerated, the world has expanded and the consequences carry weight. A third season felt inevitable, and I’m looking forward to pushing the boundaries of it further,” Ritchie said in a press release.

This renewal announcement comes alongside the season 2 official trailer. It stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones and Giancarlo Esposito, who return in season 2’s eight new episodes.

“It’s been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby’s criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well,” according to season 2’s official description.

Joining the show in season 2 are Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone, Sergio Castellitto, Amra Mallassi, Tyler Conti, Chris Eubank Jr. and Maya Jama.

There was speculation that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would possibly appear in a potential third season of The Gentlemen amid her family’s announcement they are moving back to the U.K., though it was never confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter ran a story on Saturday reporting Meghan had been dropped from consideration to join the series, according to a Substack column published by the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker.

The third season will consist of eight hourlong episodes written by Ritchie and Matthew Read. As for what fans can expect, Netflix teases, “Your guess is as good as mine.”

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