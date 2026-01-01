‘Tires’ renewed for season 4 on Netflix

Tires is rolling into season 4.

Netflix has renewed the comedy series for a fourth season. The show is co-created and co-written by its star Shane Gillis. John McKeever co-created, directs and executive produces, while star Steve Gerben also co-created and executive produces the series.

“It’s cool to get to make another season of Tires,” Gillis said in a press release.

McKeever also gave a statement on the renewal. “I love this show and everyone who works on it. Excited to make more,” he said.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix vice president of U.S. Comedy, said, “Tires continues to deliver the unapologetic comedy and authentic point of view Shane, John and Steve’s fans know and love, and season 3 hitting its highest-ever Top 10 ranking proves this fandom just keeps growing. We love working with this team and can’t wait to see what’s next for the Valley Forge crew in season 4.”

Tires follows Will (Gerben), “the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain” who “attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).”

The show has filmed all three of its previous seasons in Pennsylvania. It has worked with over 250 local vendors and businesses in the state across six towns: West Chester, Philadelphia, Phoenixville, Oaks, Frazer and Glenside.

Season 3 of Tires debuted on Aug. 13. In addition to Gillis and Gerben, it starred Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias and Thomas Hayden Church.

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