Tone Stith talks inspiration for ‘The Edge,’ how life shaped album’s meaning

Tone Stith is a huge fan of Michael Jackson and the movie-esque feel of his album titles, so he wanted to create a name that similarly captured that mood. The result was his newly released album, The Edge.

“I’m a huge Michael Jackson fan. And I love the fact that his titles were always … something you would use for a movie, Thriller, Off the Wall, things like that,” he tells ABC Audio. “I was having a conversation with one of my homies and it was like, ‘Yo, what can we say that’s that, but not that.’ And we was like The Edge.”

As time passed, the title took on a deeper meaning.

“Things were happening, I lost a lot of loved ones and people close to me. … I was like, ‘Yo, the world feels like it’s more and more being pushed to the edge,'” Tone says. “I was able to even relate that in my life and my career because … it was like … I’m being pushed to the edge because I’m not being allowed to do what it is that I want to do, like people are trying to control me, so I’m going crazy.”

Tone wanted to channel that feeling into something hopeful with the album.

“The meaning of that is like getting to the edge, and then taking that leap of faith and flying,” he says.

The Edge features Tone’s signature love songs alongside more personal and empowering tracks like “Fly.”

“There are more songs … along the lines of ‘Fly’ that have a different meaning, things that I haven’t really talked about before,” he says, noting he’s “excited to see how everybody receives that.”

He adds, “I feel like at this point in my career, I finally have a message and something to … really stand for.”

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