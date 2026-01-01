Travis Scott says he’s trying to ‘push the sonics’ with his new album

He may have landed a role in Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, but Travis Scott isn’t leaving music behind. He tells Variety in a new cover story that he’s hard at work on a new album.

Scott says that for the follow-up to 2023’s Utopia, he’s “constantly pushing myself to push the sonics to try to make something that I haven’t made before.”

He tells Variety he’s been making music with his stage show in mind. “I’m like, OK, I need to double down on trying to make something that can reach the person that’s all the way back in the bowl, so how do I reach them like the person that’s right next to me,” he says. “So that’s what I’m on — trying to elevate the show to a more theater aspect.”

“Stay tuned on how that’s going to happen,” he adds. “Utopia was supposed to be a play. I want to try to bring back true experiences before they try to take them all down and make everything digital.”

The Odyssey, which also features Travis’ song “When I’m Home” in the end credits, is in theaters now.

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