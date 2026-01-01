Tropical Storm Moke to pass south of Hawaii, bringing heavy rain to the Big Island

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Moke continues to churn in open waters in the Central Pacific, just days after Hurricane Lala left widespread destruction across Hawaii.

The new system is currently located about 755 miles southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, with winds of 50 mph.

It is moving west-northwest at 12 mph and is expected to pass south of the Hawaiian islands through the weekend into early next week.

Moke is forecast to remain at tropical storm strength through next Wednesday before weakening Thursday.

On the current forecast track, rain and gusty winds will arrive to the Big Island Saturday night and continue through the beginning of next week.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with maximum amounts of 15 inches across the Big Island.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with maximum amounts of 5, are expected across the remainder of the Hawaiian islands.

This rainfall may produce life threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in steep terrain and over areas that were affected recently by Hurricane Lala.

Lala moved south of the Big Island on Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane, damaging or destroying more than 100 homes and cutting off some communities, according to the governor. The storm dumped more than a foot of rain over parts of the state, with the highest elevations getting more than 40 inches. Thousands on the Big Island are still without power.

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