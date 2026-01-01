The Trump administration is proposing new tariffs on 14 trading partners including China and some European Union countries, marking the latest escalation in global trade tensions.

“We’re proposing, on the one part, targeted tariffs that apply to a subset of goods from a given country at a tariff rate that maintains the deals we made with them. And on the other hand, we’re also negotiating with these countries. We expect to have a broad, even a plurilateral negotiation to talk about excess capacity and how to resolve it,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on CNBC Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump has made tariffs a centerpiece of his economic policy, but has suffered significant defeats in court — including the Supreme Court’s move earlier this year to invalidate most of the global tariffs his administration imposed. Tariffs were also a key issue in the midterm elections, during which Republicans suffered major losses as Democrats took back control of both chambers of Congress.

The administration says the new levies would be enforced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, where the U.S. is permitted to respond accordingly if it determines that other countries are participating in unfair trade practices that harm the U.S.

The USTR conducted a series of investigations into countries’ trade practices, announcing on Wednesday that they have determined “the acts, policies, and practices of 14 economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce.” The USTR said its investigations into Norway and Mexico are ongoing.

These proposed tariffs will replace Trump’s other levies that the Supreme Court invalidated in their ruling.

A senior administration official clarified that these tariffs are not “blanket” tariffs and that they are “targeted” to each specific country. They are also not expected to stack on top of existing duties, except for China.

The administration is proposing an additional 20% tariff on China, but threatened to double it to 40% if China does not abide by the agreed-upon trade truce as talks continue, according to a senior administration official. The new tariffs would be added on top of preexisting 25% forced tech transfer tariffs.

This comes just a week after Trump visited China for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is among the several countries that have objected to tariffs under the Trump administration. A senior administration official said all of the countries have been informed of these new proposed tariffs, including China, and added that they do not expect retaliatory action.

There is no immediate impact of this announcement as a public comment period would be required to first take place, with the administration eyeing January as the earliest target date to fulfill such requirements.

“We’ve talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we’re proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in, and I don’t think any of these would actually take effect earlier than a couple months from now,” Greer said on CNBC.

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden said in a statement that the proposed tariffs are “not the solution.”

“Only weeks after Americans overwhelmingly voted against his high tariffs and higher prices agenda, he’s back with another round. This is another blatant attempt by Donald Trump to reconstruct his illegal global tariffs, no matter the cost to American families, workers, and small businesses,” Wyden, a Democrat, said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, blasted the proposed tariffs.

“The bad actor here is China, and instead of addressing the problem, Trump continues to let them dictate the terms while alienating our allies and passing the costs onto American families, with little benefit for American workers,” he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

Separately, the U.S. is also considering modifying Brazil tariffs by increasing taxes on sugar and aircraft products.

“Today’s proposed modification would provide greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices,” Greer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Greer’s statement argued that imposing an “additional, specific tariff” on Brazil sugar imports as well as a 10% tariff on finished aircraft exports “is intended to help bring Brazil to the table” over what the U.S. perceives to be trade practice violations.

That action also would not be immediate, as the USTR says it will hold a hearing about Brazil’s proposed tariff changes on Jan. 14.

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