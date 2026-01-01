Trump says he’ll consider giving Turkey F-35 jets, adds that US will lift sanctions

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, during the first day of the NATO Summit in Ankara on Tuesday, said he will consider allowing Turkey to buy American F-35 fighter jets — despite possessing Russian-made air defense systems, which his first administration sanctioned the country for six years ago.

“It’s a decision we’re going to make,” Trump said as he met Turkish President Recep Erdogan at Erdogan’s presidential compound.

“We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey’s been, in many ways, much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal,” Trump said. “So, it’s something, certainly, we would consider. It’s a great plane, it’s the best, currently the best plane by far, and it’s certainly something we will consider.”

Turkey seeks to join a U.S. F-35 program but is prohibited from doing so under U.S. law as long as it possesses Russian-made air defenses.

In a 2020 release, Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said those systems “would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry.”

Vice President JD Vance, during an Oval Office meeting with Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last week, said Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Defense Department were reviewing the Turkish purchase of American F-35 fighters, and Trump during that meeting teased a “gift” for Turkey, suggesting the sale.

Trump later said the U.S. had an “obligation” to maintain the engines of planes Turkey has bought because Turkey, he said, has been “more helpful” on Iran than other NATO countries.

Trump again lashed out at other NATO allies for their reluctance to join U.S. military operations in reopening and patrolling of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

“I was very disappointed with NATO,” Trump said. “And frankly, if it weren’t held in Turkey, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader, a very strong person, it’s possible that I wouldn’t have attended.”

Trump again questioned the alliance as he singled out nations he said declined to assist the U.S. on Iran, saying he was “testing people.”

“Italy turned us down, and Germany turned us down and France turned us down. And it’s OK, but why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars and they’re not there for us? We’ve always been there for them,” the president said.

“They’ve been extraordinary in many ways with respect to our relationship, including trying to end the war with Iran, or whatever you call it, it’s not even a war, it’s a military operation, it’s a denuclearization, that’s really what it is, of Iran, because I don’t think he wants to see them have a nuclear weapon either. I’m pretty sure that. In fact, I’m totally sure of that,” Trump said.

Trump suggested that he didn’t have a problem with the fact that Turkey was also using Russian air defense systems, telling reporters: “I have no concerns at all about anything.”

Trump told reporters that his administration is working to lift sanctions on Turkey, saying “it’s time.” Trump’s first administration sanctioned Turkey in 2020 for acquiring the Russian defense systems.

“I can tell you we’re going to take the sanctions off,” Trump said, answering a Turkish question that appeared to be directed at Erdogan. “I don’t want him to waste his time answering that question.”

Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Hegseth were working on it.

“We’re going to be taking the sanctions off. It’s time to do that, OK?” he said.

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