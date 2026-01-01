Tyler Boebert, son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

(GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo.) — The oldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, authorities said Monday.

Tyler Boebert, 21, of New Castle, Colorado, was arrested Sunday on a warrant on “multiple charges,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Court records show he was arrested on five felony counts, including three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arrest follows an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office and the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Tyler Boebert’s bond was set at $10,000, which he posted the same day, the sheriff’s office said. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 19, court records show.

Attorney information for Tyler Boebert was not immediately available.

“I love my son,” Rep. Boebert said in a statement to ABC News. “We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

-ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

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