With millions of people preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, authorities along the Pacific Northwest and Northern California coasts are warning of a new round of hazardous coastal impacts, even as they recover from flooding and coastal erosion caused by massive storms last week.

Significant coastal flooding could impact the San Francisco Bay heading into Thanksgiving. A coastal flood warning has been issued from Monday morning through Thursday afternoon for the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay shorelines.

The National Weather Service said high tides will result in flooding of low-lying infrastructure, numerous road closures, and coastal erosion.

Wednesday morning’s high tide could approach the highest level on record in San Francisco due to a combination of factors, including a full moon, elevated surf from back-to-back storms, and El Niño, the climate phenomenon producing unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is urging residents to take the pending weather forecast “extremely seriously” and consider not traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rain is expected to sweep across northern California on Wednesday, potentially exacerbating some coastal flooding impacts and triggering localized flash flooding.

A new system will be moving into parts of the West Coast by late Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday, bringing significant impacts along the coast.

Rain and strong winds will begin to impact the Pacific Northwest coast by Tuesday afternoon. Rounds of rain will continue through the evening hours across western Washington and Oregon, moving into northern California by Tuesday night.

Mountain snow will also fall across the higher elevations of the Cascade Mountains.

Widespread hazardous coastal impacts remains the main concern, with rough surf, large waves, beach erosion, and coastal flooding possible.

Thanksgiving travel troubles elsewhere

Aside from the unsettled weather for parts of the West Coast, relatively quiet weather conditions are expected across the rest of the country as the holiday week kicks off.

AAA estimates that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving between Tuesday and next Monday.

On Monday, scattered showers are possible along the western and northern Gulf Coast and along the Pacific Northwest Coast, with mountain snow possible in southwestern Colorado and northern New Mexico.

Much of the same is expected for Tuesday, with widespread dry and quiet weather expected for much of the country.

Limited impacts from East Coast storm on Sunday

A coastal storm is expected to continue sweeping up the East Coast on Sunday and into early Monday morning.

As of Sunday morning, the bulk of the heavy rain remained offshore, limiting significant impacts to most inland areas.

Most of Sunday will be dry for many across the Northeast, but scattered showers and intermittent steady rain is expected in some parts, including North Carolina and portions of the mid-Atlantic states.

The heavy rain and gusty winds will be mostly confined to eastern Long Island in New York and southeastern New England, including Boston, Provincetown, Providence and Nantucket, beginning Sunday evening and lasting overnight.

The system is expected to clear the New England coast by Monday morning, leaving drier conditions before another system arrives later this week.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.