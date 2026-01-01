The White House has replaced National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, the administration’s top cybersecurity adviser, amid a wave of technology outages that hit major companies and government agencies.

Cairncross, who served as President Donald Trump’s principal adviser on national cybersecurity policy and strategy, will be replaced by Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies.

President Trump fully supported replacing Cairncross, with one source telling ABC News that the president believed he “lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

The official rapid response account for the White House acknowledged Davies’ appointment.

“With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the technology space, Kirsten Davies will be a strong asset for the Trump administration in her new position with the Office of the National Cyber Director. It has been my pleasure to work closely with Kirsten on national security matters, and I look forward to now working with her to navigate an increasingly dynamic and fast-moving cyber landscape,” said United States Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton in the statement on social media.

Axios was first to report the move.

The move comes after a week of tech outages across a variety of U.S. sectors sparked public alarm, but the Trump administration has maintained the technical issues are not the result of a cyberattack or state-sponsored activity, but likely the result of upgrades and system patches.

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