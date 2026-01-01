White House UFC event is getting increased security, DHS says

(WASHINGTON) — The sprawling UFC Freedom 250 event being held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Ellipse event in June are receiving the highest level of security possible, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News.

“The ‘UFC Freedom 250’ event held on the South Lawn of the White House and the Fan Festival on the Ellipse on June 13-14, 2026, are designated SEAR 1 events,” a department spokesperson said to ABC News.

Other SEAR 1 events include the Super Bowl, the Chicago Marathon and the Rose Bowl Game.

In years past, the federal coordinator for the SEAR 1 events was an agent from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) or the U.S. Secret Service. This year’s Super Bowl security posture in San Francisco was led by the lead HSI agent from the San Francisco Field Office.

The event is not a National Special Security Event, which is designated by the Secretary of Homeland Security and includes events like the Presidential Inauguration and the 250 Military Parade.

UFC Freedom 250 — a UFC fight taking place on the South Lawn was an idea that President Donald Trump has been deeply involved in helping plan. UFC President Dana White announced that in addition to the fight, there will be a fan fest on the ellipse and events through the National Mall, including a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial.

The threat landscape has also never been more dynamic, according to law enforcement sources.

A March alert sent to law enforcement partners around the country from DHS talked about the threat of lone actors.

“Lone offenders in the Homeland have not historically been motivated by issues related to Iran, the IRGC, or Shia violent extremism; however, the existential threat to the Iranian regime and increased US or Israeli actions could prompt some US-based violent extremists or hate crime perpetrators to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the US government or military,” the bulletin says.

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