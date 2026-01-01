Ye adds hometown shows to schedule as he tours around the world

As Ye continues his world tour, he’s added two hometown shows in Chicago.

The concerts are scheduled for Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 at Soldier Field, with registration now open for fans who want to access ticket sales. He is also slated to perform at the Alamodome in San Antonio on the Fourth of July.

As with previous dates, the site says, “A FEW LUCKY PRE-REGISTRANTS WILL BE SELECTED TO RECEIVE FREE TICKETS.”

Ye’s next scheduled performances are in Tampa on June 26 and 28. They have been drawing negative reactions from people in the city, including from Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

“Kanye West has praised Hitler and slandered Jews. Letting him perform in a publicly funded venue in Tampa would effectively give him, and everything he’s done, the Florida taxpayers’ seal of approval. We can’t let that happen,” he wrote on Facebook.

Scott also wrote a letter and joined Sen. Ashley Moody, attorney Leo Terrell, former Gov. Charlie Crist and Jewish community leaders at the Florida Holocaust Museum to condemn Ye’s past antisemitic remarks — despite his recent apology in the The Wall Street Journal.

A deluxe edition for Ye’s Bully is set to arrive on Friday.

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