Young Thug announces The New Generation Tour

Young Thug is introducing Young Stoner Life’s newest signees on his newly announced The New Generation Tour. Marking his first headlining tour since 2019, the trek will feature Tezzus, Diamond*, 1300saint, Iyrus, Yume, Biggs and Unky. NAV will also join as a special guest on all U.S. dates.

The New Generation Tour kicks off its North American leg Tuesday at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, and wraps Oct. 4 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The tour will then head to Europe, launching Oct. 14 in Amsterdam before concluding Oct. 24 in Paris.

A Spotify Reserved presale begins Tuesday at noon local time in the U.S., followed by an artist presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will then follow before the general sale, which begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via newgenerationlive.com.

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