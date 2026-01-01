Yung Miami says she knew ‘Spend Dat’ would be song of the summer

Yung Miami’s latest single, “Spend Dat,” has been declared by many the song of the summer — something she says she knew would happen from the moment she recorded it. Speaking to People, Yung Miami says she immediately fell in love with the record.

“I just loved the energy, the beat, the feeling it gave me,” she said of making the song. “The beat just got me moving. When I recorded that song, I said that this song is going to be a song that resonates with the people and I was right. I feel just so happy seeing everybody love the song.”

“Spend Dat” was released in late April and has become Yung Miami’s highest-charting solo hit of her career, debuting at #66 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s popularity was visible at the BET Awards Sunday night, where Yung Miami took the stage as a presenter. As she walked out, the crowd gave her a standing ovation and continued singing the song a cappella even after the track stopped playing. She later shared videos of the moment to her Instagram.

In the event that she does a remix for the song, Yung Miami said she already has someone in mind.

“You gotta stay tuned for that, but I really want Drake,” she told Complex. “Champagne Papi. You know we gotta call Drake. Iceman. I want Iceman!”

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